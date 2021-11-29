Driver suffers serious injuries in one-vehicle crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries Monday in a one-vehicle crash, according to Bryan police.

It happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Highway 47 south of the intersection of W Villa Maria Road.

Police say the driver had serious injuries but was stable.

Police say the driver will also receive a citation for failing to maintain a lane.

