Driver suffers serious injuries in one-vehicle crash in Bryan

It happened just after 10:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 47 near W Villa Maria Road.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries Monday in a one-vehicle crash, according to Bryan police.

It happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Highway 47 south of the intersection of W Villa Maria Road.

Police say the driver had serious injuries but was stable.

Police say the driver will also receive a citation for failing to maintain a lane.

