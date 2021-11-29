H-E-B creamy tomato soup under voluntary recall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - A voluntary recall for an H-E-B product has been issued, according to Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods.

The recall was initiated after a customer found a piece of glass in a 31.4 oz. jar of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup. All products related to this recall have already been removed from H-E-B store shelves, according to the announcement.

The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:

Product UPC Package size H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup 4122070619 31.4 oz.

Customers can return the product to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

