H-E-B creamy tomato soup under voluntary recall

H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup recalled due to the possible presence of glass in the product
H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup recalled due to the possible presence of glass in the product(H-E-B)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - A voluntary recall for an H-E-B product has been issued, according to Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods.

The recall was initiated after a customer found a piece of glass in a 31.4 oz. jar of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup. All products related to this recall have already been removed from H-E-B store shelves, according to the announcement.

The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:

ProductUPCPackage size
H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup412207061931.4 oz.

Customers can return the product to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

