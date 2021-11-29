Jackson Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Quenton Jackson garnered his first career Southeastern Conference Player of the Week award following his outstanding week of play at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the league office announced Monday.

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to a 2-1 record at the tournament which was held in Las Vegas with wins over Butler and Notre Dame. The Los Angeles native led the team offensively, averaging 16.0 points per game to go along with eight steals and 4.0 rebounds per game.

In all three games, Jackson led the team in scoring, and in the win over Butler, Jackson swiped a career-high five steals. He scored a season-high 18 points against Notre Dame, helping A&M erase a 14-point second half deficit, marking the largest comeback win for the Aggies since 2016.

Jackson has scored 10-or-more points in the last six games and is averaging a team-high 13.0 points per game this season.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday with a 6 p.m. matchup against New Orleans inside Reed Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

