Advertisement

Last chance to buy tickets for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate

Howdy Holly-Days will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Northgate Entertainment District in College Station.
Howdy Holly-Days takes place on Saturday, December 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northgate.
Howdy Holly-Days takes place on Saturday, December 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northgate.(Howdy Holly-Days)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row, Visit College Station is hosting Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Unlike last year, however, they’re incorporating a Sip & Shop aspect for those 21 and over. The $10 ticket gets you access to a selection of Northgate establishments and food trucks offering festive drink samples and food items. The ticket also includes a branded, reusable Howdy Holly-Days cup and a free sticker. The last day to buy your ticket for this portion of the event is Wednesday, Dec. 1. You can buy tickets here.

Upon arriving to Northgate, check-in will be required for the Sip & Shop. You will receive your ticket that will grant you access to obtain the festive themed drink and/or food item from the participating establishments. You will also be able to pick-up your Howdy Holly-Days cup + sticker.

Establishments will stamp your ticket as you go around to each one. Those who return their ticket to us at the end of the night will be entered into a raffle. A valid ID that shows proof that you are 21 or over will be required at check-in. Samples of the festive drink must be consumed inside of the establishment before exiting.

The rest of Howdy Holly-Days is a family-friendly event. Families can visit the Northgate Patricia Street Promenade to shop from more than 50 vendors, listen to live music, take photos with Santa Claus, eat dinner at one of the many food trucks, lace up some skates at the ice skating rink and experience SNOW!

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Donald Cunningham used a magic marker to deface two...
Man accused of defacing county election building in downtown Bryan
The actor said in a video Sunday that “political leadership” is a “path that I’m choosing not...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Bryan police say Pyvise Dunn fired a gun Saturday night at a van on S College Avenue.
Police: 19-year-old fired gun at motorist in Bryan neighborhood

Latest News

Bryan police confirm one person killed in on Villa Maria near Jones Road
Bryan police confirm one person killed in on Villa Maria near Jones Road
It happened just after 10:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 47 near W Villa Maria Road.
Driver suffers serious injuries in one-vehicle crash in Bryan
Jeanette Allen was last arrested in 2016 on theft charges
Woman wanted on several theft charges in Brazos County
H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup recalled due to the possible presence of glass in the product
H-E-B creamy tomato soup under voluntary recall