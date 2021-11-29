Last chance to buy tickets for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row, Visit College Station is hosting Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Unlike last year, however, they’re incorporating a Sip & Shop aspect for those 21 and over. The $10 ticket gets you access to a selection of Northgate establishments and food trucks offering festive drink samples and food items. The ticket also includes a branded, reusable Howdy Holly-Days cup and a free sticker. The last day to buy your ticket for this portion of the event is Wednesday, Dec. 1. You can buy tickets here.

Howdy Holly-Days at #Northgate is a free event for all to enjoy! Shop from 50+ vendors, listen to live music, and more.



This year, we have incorporated a Sip + Shop portion for those 21+. Tickets are $10. Secure yours by Dec. 1: https://t.co/0pXQqDFg0q#visitcstx #tamu #bcstx — Visit College Station (@VisitCSTX) November 4, 2021

Upon arriving to Northgate, check-in will be required for the Sip & Shop. You will receive your ticket that will grant you access to obtain the festive themed drink and/or food item from the participating establishments. You will also be able to pick-up your Howdy Holly-Days cup + sticker.

Establishments will stamp your ticket as you go around to each one. Those who return their ticket to us at the end of the night will be entered into a raffle. A valid ID that shows proof that you are 21 or over will be required at check-in. Samples of the festive drink must be consumed inside of the establishment before exiting.

The rest of Howdy Holly-Days is a family-friendly event. Families can visit the Northgate Patricia Street Promenade to shop from more than 50 vendors, listen to live music, take photos with Santa Claus, eat dinner at one of the many food trucks, lace up some skates at the ice skating rink and experience SNOW!

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.