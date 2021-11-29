Advertisement

One killed Sunday in Somerville auto-pedestrian crash

(Associated Press)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after an auto-pedestrian crash happened on state Highway 36 on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, and was struck by a 2017 GMC SUV.

Heidi Simpson, 68, of Snook was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

DPS has not confirmed any charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Donald Cunningham used a magic marker to deface two...
Man accused of defacing county election building in downtown Bryan
The actor said in a video Sunday that “political leadership” is a “path that I’m choosing not...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Bryan police say Pyvise Dunn fired a gun Saturday night at a van on S College Avenue.
Police: 19-year-old fired gun at motorist in Bryan neighborhood

Latest News

Jody Gougler is one of the administrators of the Consol food pantry.
How hunger leads to less learning in local schools and how Food for Families helps
W Villa Maria Road was closed Monday afternoon for a fatal wreck between Riverside Parkway and...
Bryan police confirm one person killed in on W Villa Maria near Jones Road
It happened just after 10:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 47 near W Villa Maria Road.
Driver suffers serious injuries in one-vehicle crash in Bryan
Howdy Holly-Days takes place on Saturday, December 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northgate.
Last chance to buy tickets for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate