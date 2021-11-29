One killed Sunday in Somerville auto-pedestrian crash

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after an auto-pedestrian crash happened on state Highway 36 on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, and was struck by a 2017 GMC SUV.

Heidi Simpson, 68, of Snook was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

DPS has not confirmed any charges at this time.

