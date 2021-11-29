Pop-up markets help boost BCS small businesses over big holiday shopping weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, local small businesses are doing everything they can to survive, and they’re doing it in the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Pop-up markets are helping to provide a boost to these small businesses over the busiest shopping weekend of the year. In the spirit of Small Business Saturday, Savage Brew Lab in Bryan hosted its first-ever pop-up market Sunday. Bad weather caused them to push it back a day after its namesake.

”We have some really talented artists and craftspeople that live in town here,” Savage Brew Lab Co-owner Laura Hill said. “To support them rather than just bigger stores so that they stay local and keep creating and adding to kind of what’s available here in our local community, we think is really important. As a small business ourselves, we want to support other small businesses that are trying to be successful in our community.”

Because of the state of the pandemic, many consumers did the bulk of their shopping online last year. Vendors KBTX spoke to at Savage’s market say the revival of in-person shopping has provided them that boost early in the holiday shopping season.

Elyssa Nunez is the owner and baker of Alchemy Cookies, which is one of the businesses that participated in the market.

”Now that I have the opportunity to do business in-person at pop-ups like these, I’ve really been able to get more business from that,” Nunez said. “Physical presence is better than the internet presence. That way, people get to know me, and I can make connections.”

Terrie Phoenix is the co-owner of Inceptions Kandle Co., which also had a tent set up at Savage’s pop-up market.

“More people are getting out. They’re spending more money,” Phoenix said. “They’re trying to get back to what’s considered as normal compared to last year.”

But they’re not immune from the headaches caused by supply chain challenges. While these business owners told KBTX those issues aren’t keeping their products off the shelves, they are making certain items harder to find and driving up costs.

Phoenix says what they’ve done to deal with that is buy from other companies with whom they’re not as familiar. It may be more expensive, she says, but at least it allows them to get the supplies they need.

”We don’t pass costs on to the consumer,” Phoenix said. “We’re still staying competitive compared to the other businesses that are like ours. We just want to make sure that we have a good product, and we’re not overcharging for it, not necessarily because the prices go up.”

Nunez says she’s had to increase some of her prices because the cost of butter, flour, and sugar have all gone up.

“Packaging sometimes can be an issue. Especially with it being the Christmas season, everyone is starting to hoard items,” Nunez said. “It’s a little harder to find some things, but it also pushes me to be more creative and use what I can find. Sometimes it ends up working out better that way.”

Hill says they hope Sunday’s pop-up market becomes more than just a holiday occasion, and she hopes to host them at Savage Brew Lab more frequently throughout 2022.

