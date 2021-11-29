Rogers expected to announce retirement Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers is expected to announce his retirement at a Bryan ISD press conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rogers coached for the Vikings since 2012 after coming out of retirement. He was a head coach for 36 years including stops in Hempstead (1977), Waller (1978-1982), Giddings (1987), A&M Consolidated (1988-1999), and Harker Heights (2000-2006) before wrapping up his coaching career in Bryan (2012-2021).

Rogers finished with a 261-142 overall record. He won a state championship in 1991 while at A&M Consolidated. His teams were district champions 16 times. In Rogers’ final season, the Vikings rallied off 4 straight wins after starting 0-5 to make the playoffs.

The longtime Brazos Valley coach followed in his father’s footsteps when he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2011.

