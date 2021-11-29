Advertisement

Rogers expected to announce retirement Tuesday

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers is expected to announce his retirement at a Bryan ISD press conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rogers coached for the Vikings since 2012 after coming out of retirement. He was a head coach for 36 years including stops in Hempstead (1977), Waller (1978-1982), Giddings (1987), A&M Consolidated (1988-1999), and Harker Heights (2000-2006) before wrapping up his coaching career in Bryan (2012-2021).

Rogers finished with a 261-142 overall record. He won a state championship in 1991 while at A&M Consolidated. His teams were district champions 16 times. In Rogers’ final season, the Vikings rallied off 4 straight wins after starting 0-5 to make the playoffs.

The longtime Brazos Valley coach followed in his father’s footsteps when he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2011.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Donald Cunningham used a magic marker to deface two...
Man accused of defacing county election building in downtown Bryan
The actor said in a video Sunday that “political leadership” is a “path that I’m choosing not...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Bryan police say Pyvise Dunn fired a gun Saturday night at a van on S College Avenue.
Police: 19-year-old fired gun at motorist in Bryan neighborhood

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball
Fields Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Dance Tabbed NCEA Flat Rider of the Month
Texas A&M Basketball
Jackson Named SEC Player of the Week
Aggie Football recap: LSU
Aggie Football recap: LSU