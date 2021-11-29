Schmitz named new Bryan Parks & Recreation Director

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan has named a new director for their Parks and Recreation Department.

David Schmitz will be taking over the job. He’s served as interim director of the department since July. His first day was Nov. 29.

“During the interim period, David has been beneficial to the City in many ways, including the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project, general park improvements, recreational programming, and customer service,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said. “We look forward to benefitting from David’s experience and expertise, and are excited to know about his continued commitment and desire to serve the City.”

Schmitz takes over the parks department following the death of Linda Cornelius. Cornelius served as parks director for several years. She lost her battle with cancer in June.

Schmitz retired from the City of College Station in 2020 after serving as their Director of Parks and Recreation for nine years. Schmitz also previously retired from the City of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the Parks and Recreation Director since 1999. He is a certified Parks and Recreation Professional from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a Certified Playground Safety Inspector from the National Playground Safety Institute, and a Certified Aquatic Facility Operator from NRPA.

“I am honored and pleased to be working for the City of Bryan. Over the past few months, serving as the Interim Director, my love for the City and the people who work here has been renewed,” Schmitz said. “The City has incredible projects happening in the Parks, Recreation and Facilities areas, and I am excited to be a part of it. I hope that I can serve the citizens well.”

As Director, Schmitz will continue to provide leadership for the Parks & Recreation and Facilities Department on programming, aquatics, maintenance and projects that are underway to improve sports, recreational and event opportunities in Bryan.

