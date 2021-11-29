Advertisement

Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?

Maxwell is accused of acting as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse.

The charges against her stem from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell says she’s innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite, jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest, has called the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says Donald Cunningham used a magic marker to deface two...
Man accused of defacing county election building in downtown Bryan
The actor said in a video Sunday that “political leadership” is a “path that I’m choosing not...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor
Bryan police say Pyvise Dunn fired a gun Saturday night at a van on S College Avenue.
Police: 19-year-old fired gun at motorist in Bryan neighborhood
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of...
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new variant
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is...
Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight