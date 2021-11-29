The top deals to get your hands on this Cyber Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black Friday may be over but for some people, their shopping is just getting started. Cyber Monday is a day to look for the best deals on items without having to leave the comfort of your own home. According to the National Retail Federation, over 60 million people are expected to be online shopping Monday.

A variety of retailers participate in Cyber Monday to offer exclusive online deals. In the kitchen, there are savings on appliances from air fryers and blenders. You can check a few of them out below.

Home appliances are also going to have deals online. Ring doorbells are more than half off and you can save on a Roomba robot vacuum.

Experts say that today is the best day to buy TVs. Target, Walmart, and Amazon are all offering deals if you want to upgrade your viewing experience. You can find a few of the televisions on sale below.

College Station Police is also warning shoppers to be aware of cybercriminals. Due to the increased presence online today, they can easily target a large number of people.

Are you going to be shopping today? Cybercriminals can easily target a larger amount of people with the increase in online shoppers today. pic.twitter.com/2p3jIxI74U — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 29, 2021

If you do shop online this season USPS and FedEx recommend ordering your gifts as soon as possible. Due to supply chain issues items shipped by Dec. 9 would give them enough time to get to their destinations by Christmas without having to pay any extra shipping fees.

