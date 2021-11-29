Advertisement

Woman wanted on several theft charges in Brazos County

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Jeanette Allen was last arrested in 2016 on theft charges
Jeanette Allen was last arrested in 2016 on theft charges(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Jeanette Allen is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. She is wanted for theft $2,500 to $30,000 and false statements property/credit by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, her last known residence was on Devonshire Street in Bryan.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

