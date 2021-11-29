Woman wanted on several theft charges in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Jeanette Allen is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. She is wanted for theft $2,500 to $30,000 and false statements property/credit by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, her last known residence was on Devonshire Street in Bryan.

Jeanette Allen is wanted for Theft $2500 to $30,000 and False Statements Property/Credit by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Her last known address was on Devonshire St in Bryan.



If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/xmnea6IwoG — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) November 29, 2021

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.