$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill aims to get younger truck drivers on the road, mitigate supply chain issues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden, truck drivers under 21 will soon be able to cross state lines. Currently, the legal age limit for interstate commerce is 21.

The American Trucking Association estimates there is a shortage of 80,000 drivers, with long-haul drivers seeing the most significant need. Industry experts believe the federal minimum age of 21 to drive commercially across state lines poses a challenge when recruiting new drivers. They believe lowering the age for interstate commerce will help with transportation-related supply chain issues.

The law would task Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg with launching an apprenticeship program for young drivers to be created by Jan. 14, 2022.

The apprenticeship program will require commercial truck drivers between 18 and 20 to complete 400 hours of on-duty time. Apprentices will be required to team up with an experienced driver for those all of those hours.

Trucks that are driven by anyone under 21 must have safety systems in place, including active braking collision and video capabilities.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

