Advertisement

Brazos Valley Food Bank facing difficulties stretching dollar amounts of donations this year

Every dollar donation used to secure five meals, now it can only secure two
BVFB still needs donations
BVFB still needs donations(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Issues with the supply chain have made an impact all across the country. At the Brazos Valley Food Bank, they’re seeing challenges they haven’t seen before.

With every dollar donation received they used to be able to create five meals out of it but now they can only make it stretch into two meals. The food bank prides itself on getting food to families as quickly as possible, so donations are crucial at this time.

Even with limited resources available operations manager Ebony Knight-Tennell says they are doing everything they can to make sure no family in the Brazos Valley goes hungry.

”We still have to meet our goals and we still have to be able to feed people, and it just takes more resources to do so. And we pride ourselves on being able and we have been able to meet the needs in our community during this time,” says Knight-Tennell.

On top of supply chain issues, donations to Brazos Valley Food Bank are the lowest they have been in years. Food is also more expensive than it has been in a long time and executive director Theresa Mangapora says they are buying more food than ever before.

“We’re buying twice as much food as we normally would and it costs more money. So even though we can’t stretch the dollar as far as folks are used to, we need those dollars desperately,” says Mangapora.

Knight-Tennell also reiterates that they are running thin on resources

”We just want to really really plea that the resources that are here are definitely stretched and we could really use the help,” Knight-Tennell.

Donations are so low right now the food bank says the items that they usually have a huge supply of like canned green beans, corn, and peas are what they need the most.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W Villa Maria Road was closed Monday afternoon for a fatal wreck between Riverside Parkway and...
Bryan police identify person killed on W Villa Maria near Jones Road
Stafford Barrett sells 42 acre development in College Station. Photo courtesy Stafford Barrett...
Developers close deal on 42 acre property in College Station, paving way for more economic growth
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Woman killed Sunday in Somerville auto-pedestrian crash
Jeanette Allen was last arrested in 2016 on theft charges
Woman wanted on several theft charges in Brazos County

Latest News

Food for Families Food Drive
How to donate in the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Hearne resident Joann Rains says she thanks God every day for what Call for Help does for her...
Hearne food banks, school district describe big need to feed hungry families
Jody Gougler is one of the administrators of the Consol food pantry.
How hunger leads to less learning in local schools and how Food for Families helps
Roughly one in 10 Texas seniors deal with food insecurity.
You might not see it, but senior hunger is all over the Brazos Valley