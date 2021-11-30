Brazos Valley Food Bank facing difficulties stretching dollar amounts of donations this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Issues with the supply chain have made an impact all across the country. At the Brazos Valley Food Bank, they’re seeing challenges they haven’t seen before.

With every dollar donation received they used to be able to create five meals out of it but now they can only make it stretch into two meals. The food bank prides itself on getting food to families as quickly as possible, so donations are crucial at this time.

Even with limited resources available operations manager Ebony Knight-Tennell says they are doing everything they can to make sure no family in the Brazos Valley goes hungry.

”We still have to meet our goals and we still have to be able to feed people, and it just takes more resources to do so. And we pride ourselves on being able and we have been able to meet the needs in our community during this time,” says Knight-Tennell.

On top of supply chain issues, donations to Brazos Valley Food Bank are the lowest they have been in years. Food is also more expensive than it has been in a long time and executive director Theresa Mangapora says they are buying more food than ever before.

“We’re buying twice as much food as we normally would and it costs more money. So even though we can’t stretch the dollar as far as folks are used to, we need those dollars desperately,” says Mangapora.

Knight-Tennell also reiterates that they are running thin on resources

”We just want to really really plea that the resources that are here are definitely stretched and we could really use the help,” Knight-Tennell.

Donations are so low right now the food bank says the items that they usually have a huge supply of like canned green beans, corn, and peas are what they need the most.

