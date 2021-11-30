Advertisement

Bryan High School Head Football Coach Ross Rogers Announces Retirement

Bryan head coach Ross Rogers will miss season opener vs Lucas Lovejoy after testing positive...
Bryan head coach Ross Rogers will miss season opener vs Lucas Lovejoy after testing positive for COVID-19(KBTX)
By Matthew LeBlanc
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bryan High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Ross Rogers is retiring after 10 seasons leading the Vikings football program.

During his time in Bryan, Rogers teams won two district championships and made five playoff appearances, playing in 10 playoff games including a run to the Region III Semifinals in 2014.

Rogers finishes his 34 year career as a head football coach with 261 wins, 16 district championships, 18 playoff appearances, 63 total playoff games, nine trips to the state quarterfinals and three trips to the state championship game including one state championship.

“Ross Rogers had an incredible impact on thousands of students as an educator and football coach over the course of five decades.  This is a time to celebrate his accomplishments, both in Bryan and throughout his career, as few Texas high school football coaches have achieved as much as Coach Rogers,” said Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine.

In addition to coaching at Bryan High School, Rogers served as the head football coach of Hempstead High School, Waller High School, Giddings High School, College Station - A&M Consolidated High School and Killeen - Harker Heights High School.

Rogers is a 2011 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Sam Houston State University Hall of Honor in 1992.

