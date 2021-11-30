Advertisement

Fedora is one of many former Rogers’ players appreciative of his guidance

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora was an all-state wide receiver at A&M Consolidated High School when the Tigers produced one of the biggest turnarounds in Texas high school football history. Consol was 2-7-and 1 in Rogers’s first season at Consol and then won 14 games in a row for four consecutive seasons.

Lee not only played for Coach Rogers but would return to be an assistant on his staff to kick off his coaching career. He is now the head coach at his Alma Mater following in Rogers’s footsteps.

Fedora says he and many other players and now football coaches owe a lot to the Hall of Honor coach.

“Well I know it was tough for him to probably be ready to retire for all the years that he put in, but I can tell you he made so many impacts on so many young men’s lives that I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” said Fedora.

Since Rogers got the Tigers to the playoffs in 1989 and developed a winning culture Consol has made 28 playoff appearances. Including the last four under Fedora.

