Grimes County man killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 90

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed Monday night in a crash on Highway 90, about 5 miles south of Bedias.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found Lucas Lorca, 20, of Bedias was driving north at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Lorca was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to officials.

No one else was involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.