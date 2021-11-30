Advertisement

Grimes County man killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 90

Troopers said Lucas Lorca, 20, of Bedias died after his vehicle hit a tree
Grimes Co. Man killed Monday night after vehicle hits a tree
Grimes Co. Man killed Monday night after vehicle hits a tree
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed Monday night in a crash on Highway 90, about 5 miles south of Bedias.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found Lucas Lorca, 20, of Bedias was driving north at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Lorca was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to officials.

No one else was involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W Villa Maria Road was closed Monday afternoon for a fatal wreck between Riverside Parkway and...
Bryan police identify person killed on W Villa Maria near Jones Road
Stafford Barrett sells 42 acre development in College Station. Photo courtesy Stafford Barrett...
Developers close deal on 42 acre property in College Station, paving way for more economic growth
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Woman killed Sunday in Somerville auto-pedestrian crash
Jeanette Allen was last arrested in 2016 on theft charges
Woman wanted on several theft charges in Brazos County

Latest News

Two thieves are caught on camera stealing from a Madison County business.
Thieves cause thousands of dollars in damage to Madison County business, steal trailer
Storm tracks from the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tuesday marks the official end of an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
This event is free to attend and includes great networking to kick off the holiday season!
Letters to Santa and a chance to give back at Business After Hours event
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street