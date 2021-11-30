A Holiday Tradition: Ballet Brazos celebrates 10 years of ‘The Nutcracker’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ballet Brazos is performing its 10th annual production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker this weekend at Rudder Auditorium.

“Ten years. It’s really huge for us,” said Suzanne Moreau, The Nutcracker Co-Artistic Director.

In addition to celebrating 10 years, for Ballet Brazos, it means even more to the ballet organization to be back on stage in 2021 because in 2020, The Nutcracker was canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

Reflecting back on the past 10 years, Moreau says there has been a lot of growth for Ballet Brazos’ production of The Nutcracker.

The ballet company first started performing the production at Rudder High School and now it has since moved to Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M, according to Moreau.

“Just the quality of this production it just really blows my mind a lot of times when I see all that it has become with snow falling and the Christmas tree growing and just all of the magic,” said Moreau.

According to The Ballet Brazos website, this year’s performances will feature dancers Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Pacific Northwest Ballet Principal Lucien Postlewaite as the Cavalier. There will also be guest artists from across Texas and pre-professional performers from the Brazos Valley.

Moreau says she has received feedback on the quality of shows the dancers have put on in past performances and believes this year will be no different.

“There are patrons that say, ‘I don’t feel like I have to leave town [to see a high caliber performance.]’ This is such a beautiful production, so beautiful, and it’s all in our community,” said Moreau.

This year’s performances will also feature some new costumes like in the snow scene.

Before the show begins, guests will be greeted with treats and a shopping experience at the Nutcracker market. The kids can also sit down for Storytime with Clara.

There will be three performances of The Nutcracker.

Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the MSC box office or by clicking here.

There are three options for parking if you choose to come see the ballet.

University Center Garage for $5 CASH ONLY per vehicle.

Prepaid parking via ParkMobile is just $6.50 per vehicle at the University Center Garage at Texas A&M. Click here to purchase.

Hourly parking at the Stallings Blvd Garage.

A HOLIDAY TRADITION: Ballet Brazos presents “The Nutcracker” this weekend at Rudder Auditorium! We’ve got a sneak peek of the show live on #BVTM Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.