How to donate in the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

Donations can be made at the drop sites, online or by text
Food for Families Food Drive
Food for Families Food Drive(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are a time when family and friends come together to celebrate, but for some families it’s a time that highlights their needs. As KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 26th Annual Food For Families Food Drive.

This day of giving works to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley by stocking food banks around the area. Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank. BVFB works to eliminate hunger by distributing food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organizations while also providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger

This year KBTX has expanded the number of drop sites. You can drop canned goods, non-perishable items and monetary donations at the following locations:

  • Son-Shine Outreach Center
    • 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pridgeon Community Center
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Hearne Railroad Depot
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Citizens State Bank in Navasota
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Washington County Expo
    • 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to one of our drop sites on Wednesday, donations can still be made online or by text. Text KBTXFFF and the county name to 313131 to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. Please note, there must be a space between KBTXFFF and the county name.

  • KBTXFFF BRAZOS
  • KBTXFFF BURLESON
  • KBTXFFF GRIMES
  • KBTXFFF MADISON
  • KBTXFFF ROBERTSON
  • KBTXFFF WASHINGTON

Here are the items the Brazos Valley Food Bank is asking for, remember only canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted.

Beans (canned or dried)Vegetables (canned)Canned Meats
Cereal (family & individual size)Cereal BarsChili
CoffeeDiapers (child & adult)Flour
Fruits (canned)Fruit Cups (shelf stable)Mac N’ Cheese
Granola BarsJam/JellyJuice Boxes (individual)
Ketchup & MustardVienna Sausages (pop top)Oatmeal
Paper TowelsPeanut ButterPudding (shelf stable)
RiceRavioliPasta
SugarSoupToilet Paper
TunaTuna/Chicken salad kitsBottled Water

