Jewish Aggies gather on campus to celebrate Hanukkah

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Jewish community celebrated Hanukkah together Monday with a menorah lighting on campus.

The annual event was hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center. Dozens of people were in attendance to see the menorah lit on the second night of Hanukkah.

“The menorah and the lighting of the menorah is the symbol of celebrating our freedom and celebrating the possibilities of being able to practice our religion freely, which is a beautiful thing, especially here in these United States, where we are given the opportunity to be able to celebrate. Not only in our own homes, but also on campus here at Texas A&M University with all of the Jewish students and faculty that are here to celebrate together,” said Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff.

Lazaroff says he is excited that Hanukkah falls during the semester this year so students can celebrate together.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

