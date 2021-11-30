Letters to Santa and a chance to give back at Business After Hours event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kendra Scott, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, and Lucchese are partnering to host the Business After Hours Holiday Party on Thursday, December 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Century Square.

This family-friendly event will feature hot cocoa tastings, a letters to Santa station, holiday photo backdrops, shopping at local businesses, a calligraphy holiday card station, Christmas cocktails, appetizers, and more.

20% of any purchase made at Kendra Scott in-person on December 2, or online December 2-3, will benefit the B/CS Chamber of Commerce. Kendra Scott’s Manager Stephanie Karl said this event is important because it’s a great resource for them to “find out more about the community, and what’s important to them. If they have organizations or causes that are important to them around the holidays, we want to know. We want to get in touch with those organizations and partner with them and be able to give back to them.”

“We believe that what is important to our customers, the people who support us and keep us in business, is equally as important to us,” Karl added.

To RSVP to this free, family-friendly event, click here.

