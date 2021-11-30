No. 17 Aggie Women’s Hoops to Host Little Rock in Wednesday Matinee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Little Rock at 11 a.m. on Wednesday inside Reed Arena.

The matinee against the Trojans is Elementary School Day. Hundreds of children from across Aggieland have the opportunity to fill Reed Arena and cheer on the women’s basketball team. At halftime, Simon Sez will play a big game of Simon Says with members of the audience.

Gary Blair seeks a win to tie Shelby Metcalf’s Aggie record of 438 victories at A&M. Metcalf coached the men’s basketball program at A&M from 1963-90, amassing a 438-306 record. Kayla Wells is also poised to make the 100th-consecutive start of her career, dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.

Texas A&M (7-0) returns to Aggieland following a successful trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands where they went 3-0 in the Paradise Jam Tournament to capture the Reef Bracket Championship. Jordan Nixon, who was named MVP of the Reef Bracket, tied a season high with 25 points, hitting 6-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, in the championship game against Northwestern. Wells averaged 16.0 points, leading to her Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team selection. As a team, the Aggies outscored their opponents 43.3-28.7 in the second half en route to the tournament championship.

The Maroon & White are led by Nixon and Wells who are both averaging 17.0 points as well as 3.7 and 2.4 assists, respectively. The Aggies lead the country in 3-point field goal percentage, knocking down 44.7% of their shots from deep. Nixon, Wells and Qadashah Hoppie are all shooting 50.0% or better from 3-point range.

Under the leadership of head coach Joe Foley, the Trojans (4-3) arrive to Aggieland following their 2020-21 campaign where they went 15-11. Little Rock is led by transfer Sali Kourouma who is averaging 23.4 points in her first season with the team.

This is the 14th matchup between Texas A&M and Little Rock, with the Aggies leading 11-2 in the series. The Maroon & White has won six-consecutive games in the series. Blair and Joe Foley have a combined 1,665 wins as head coaches. Blair is 11-1 all-time against Foley.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

