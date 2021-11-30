Police looking for suspect who broke in to Caldwell business Friday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Police are searching for leads on a suspect or person of interest after someone broke into a Caldwell business early in the morning the day after Thanksgiving.

Surveillance footage from inside Cotten’s Care CBD appears to show someone using a crow bar to break through the glass doors of the shop around 6:10 a.m. The suspect moves toward the products located behind the cash register, but then turns around and flees after only a few seconds.

Owner Tammy Cotten was out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday when it happened. She said it was devastating when she heard the news.

“I didn’t know what to do to be honest. It was just kind of a whole whirlwind of oh my gosh, where do I start?” Cotten said when she got the call from her alarm company that morning. “I work very hard for what I have. There’s a lot of people in our community that depend on me with the products for their health and wellness, and it was just devastating to know that somebody was coming in and destroying that.”

Cotten says while it doesn’t appear anything was stolen, one of her glass doors needs to be replaced. She believes the suspect was going after product as opposed to money in the register.

“I believe he was surprised that I actually had cameras and an alarm system in my store, and I believe that startled him, and he immediately took off,” Cotten said. “He walked right between my two counters where my cash register is, and he never once, I don’t believe, turned and looked at my cash register. He was going for my back wall.”

Cotten says she hasn’t had any problems over the year and a half she’s spent at her location at Highway 21 and Echols Street. Depending on the perpetrator’s history, she says she’d like to help that person get back on the right path.

“If this is their first time of doing something like this or whatever, then I would like to try to help that young person to not lead or begin the criminal life, because it’s not a good life,” Cotten said.

Because she says she feels like a sense of her security was taken away, Cotten is going to install some security cameras on the outside of her shop as well. Since the suspect entered the building on the opposite side of the highway, she hopes to figure out a way to improve the lighting there. She says she’s considering asking the city to install a street light in that location on West Alligator Street.

“I just pray this isn’t the start of a bad holiday season,” Cotten said. “With the pandemic and people not working and choosing not to work, I just hope that this is not the start of a series of troubles for myself or other business owners.”

Cotten says she is offering a reward to anyone who provides her or Caldwell police any information that leads to catching the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.