Smith and Olivieri Earn All-Southeast Region Recognition

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas A&M standouts Katie Smith and Barbara Olivieri netted spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squads, released Tuesday.

Smith earned a place on the All-Southeast Region Second Team as a defender and Olivieri garnered a Third Team post as a midfielder. Olivieri was an All-Southeast Region First Team performer during the 2020-21 campaign when she appeared in all but one match, notching 21 points on eight goals and five assists.

The duo also picked up All-SEC Second Team distinction in October as part of their outstanding 2021 seasons.

Smith started every match on the Aggies’ backline and led the team with 1,500 minutes on the pitch. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native played the entirety of 15 of the 18 matches. Smith’s career numbers include 57 Aggie caps and nine assists, including seven in her freshman campaign of 2019.

Olivieri earned all-region despite missing seven contests. In 11 matches, she registered 13 points on five goals and three assists. Olivieri picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson. The 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year scored four of her goals and two assists in the six SEC matches she played. For her career, Olivieri has 27 caps, logging 34 points with 13 goals and eight assists.

The Southeast Region includes members of the SEC, Sun Belt Conference, Southern Conference and Big South Conference.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.