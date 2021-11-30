Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Navasota shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Foster Street Nov. 18
Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Foster Street Nov. 18
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect in a deadly Navasota shooting that happened Nov. 18 has been arrested, according to Navasota police.

Willie Poldo, 44, was arrested in Schulenburg with the assistance of police there. Poldo was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Frederick Santee on Foster Street.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 18.

