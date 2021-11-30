Texas A&M Hosts New Orleans on Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball returns to Reed Arena on Tuesday as it hosts New Orleans at 6 p.m.

The Aggies return home after going 2-1 at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. The Maroon and White recorded victories against Butler and Notre Dame. Quenton Jackson paced the Aggie offense, averaging 16.0 points per game over the three-game span and was named SEC Player of the Week for his efforts.

After falling to Wisconsin in the opening round, the Aggies defeated Butler, 57-50, before closing out the tournament with a dramatic comeback-win over the Fighting Irish. Texas A&M erased a 14-point deficit, marking the largest comeback victory for the Aggies since 2016.

On the season, Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 13.0 points per game. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points per contest, while Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams rank third on the team with 9.0 points per game.

New Orleans enters the matchup following a 79-71 victory over VMI on Friday. Derek St. Hilaire leads the Privateer offense, averaging 21.6 points per game, while Troy Green is in second with 12.7.

Texas A&M and New Orleans meet for the fifth time in program history with the series tied 2-2.

The game may be seen on SEC+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).