Thieves cause thousands of dollars in damage to Madison County business, steal trailer

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County business was hit by thieves Friday night and it was caught on camera.

Blue Rooster Trailer Sales and Texas Precast Fence were both hit at their property on Highway 75 just north of Madisonville near Interstate 45. Thieves destroyed a section of the business’s fence before forcing their way into the main gate.

They ended up stealing a 32 foot Kearney gooseneck flatbed trailer and were in and out in less than 10 minutes. Two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras, they left in a dark Dodge pickup truck with a red stripe.

The business owner tells us he’s been hit four times since Memorial Day. Earlier thefts have also included catalytic converters and another trailer.

If you have information on this case you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (936) 348-3100.

