Tuesday marks the official end of an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday, November 30 marks the official end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The season was accurately predicted as “above-average” by the Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in both hurricane outlooks that were released back in May and August. Looking back, this season was an active one, with 21 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes, and four of which were major hurricanes.

Records show that the 2021 season was the third most active year in terms of named storms, and marks the the sixth consecutive above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. This was also the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons went through (at least) the initial list of 21 storm names.

RECAP OF THE SEASON

Recap of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season (KBTX)

For the seventh year in a row, the season started early with a named storm forming before the official start on June 1. NOAA aircraft flew more than 462 mission hours to gather data on the tropical systems and help the National Hurricane Center with official forecasts.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season which will begin on June 1, 2022, the Climate Prediction Center will issue its initial seasonal outlook in May.

Credit to Philip Klotzbach, Ph.D. with Colorado State University for many of the facts listed above.

