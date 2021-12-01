Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse on Dec. 9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, December 8 at Texas Roadhouse in College Station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a free lunch with prizes given. The only thing they hope is that in return for the meal you make a donation to the organization.

For more information on the event and Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach watch the video above.

