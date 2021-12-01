A&M Consolidated tops Bryan in Crosstown Basketball Showdown 60-40

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 33-11 first-half lead and cruised to a 60-40 win over Bryan in a Crosstown Showdown rivalry game Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Ziyan Ali paced the Tigers with 15 points, while Justin Gooden added 14 points and Zaylen Duren tossed in 13. The Tigers will hit the road on Thursday to begin competing in the Mansfield Tournament.

Justin Headge led the Vikings with 10 points.

