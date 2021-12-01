Advertisement

Brazos County commissioners plan for future road projects

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners are planning for the county’s future. The commissioners and a transportation consultant from Innovative Transportation Solutions, Inc. met Tuesday to discuss road projects.

Funding was a topic the consultant addressed with the commissioners. One funding option is through the Texas Department of Transportation and another is through voter-approved bonds.

Duane Peters, the Brazos County judge, said the goal is to see improvements in the next five to ten years.

“Hopefully we won’t have the congestion that we could see happening if we don’t do anything,” Peters said.

Specific roads weren’t discussed, but Peters said there will be more meetings in the future to discuss where the work will happen.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W Villa Maria Road was closed Monday afternoon for a fatal wreck between Riverside Parkway and...
Bryan police identify person killed on W Villa Maria near Jones Road
Stafford Barrett sells 42 acre development in College Station. Photo courtesy Stafford Barrett...
Developers close deal on 42 acre property in College Station, paving way for more economic growth
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The collision happened around 9 p.m. on Valley View Drive near Longmire Drive
Indiana woman dies one day after being struck by car in College Station
Woman killed Sunday in Somerville auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Jim Carroll will be honored Saturday, Dec. 4, on the land where the new fire station will be...
Former ESD commissioner to be honored for land donation
Stylecraft Builders recently presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army’s Captain Timothy...
Stylecraft Builders donates $10k to Salvation Army
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/30
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/30
It’s a free lunch with prizes given. The only thing they hope is that in return for the meal...
Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse on Dec. 9