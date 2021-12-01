Brazos County commissioners plan for future road projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners are planning for the county’s future. The commissioners and a transportation consultant from Innovative Transportation Solutions, Inc. met Tuesday to discuss road projects.

Funding was a topic the consultant addressed with the commissioners. One funding option is through the Texas Department of Transportation and another is through voter-approved bonds.

Duane Peters, the Brazos County judge, said the goal is to see improvements in the next five to ten years.

“Hopefully we won’t have the congestion that we could see happening if we don’t do anything,” Peters said.

Specific roads weren’t discussed, but Peters said there will be more meetings in the future to discuss where the work will happen.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.