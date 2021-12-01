Brazos Valley’s November by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A slightly above-average month that started rolling cold fronts across the Brazos Valley. That, plus plenty of gusty days, will be what November 2021 is remembered -- or rather easily forgotten -- for.

The first two days of the month kept the a/c running as highs topped off in the humid low 80s. Enter a strong cold front on November 3rd that dropped highs to the 60s for the four days that followed, and kicking up be the biggest rain of the month as it did so. Over an inch and a half of rain fell at Easterwood Airport that Wednesday. While it was not severe weather, it impacted area roadways and made the evening drive a bit more challenging for many.

As expected in a La Niña fall, while the cool air was steep and dropped temperatures well below average, the warm-ups took right back over and kept thermometers flip-flopping many times over. Bryan-College Station officially reached 80° seven times over the past month. The warmest afternoon came the 17th when the recorded daytime high checked in at 84°.

The Thanksgiving holiday brought a change once again. A cold front blew in during the early morning hours kicking up a breezy north wind and dropping temperatures some 20° for family gatherings. Enter an area of low pressure drifting across Texas a few days later allowing an all-day light, soaking rain holding thermometers to the low 50s for the entirety of the 27th. The official rainfall total for the day checked in just shy of half an inch, but many KBTX Weather Watchers reported rainfall totals closer to 1″ for the event.

With all of the back and forth in temperatures, a hefty wind blew as newly changed fall foliage was ruffled off of branches. Thanksgiving Eve and Day brought the highest recorded wind gust up to 35mph each. Five days clocked a wind over 30mph while 17 featured wind speeds over 20mph.

HERE IS A LOOK AT NOVEMBER BY THE NUMBERS:

Average temperature: 61.2°

Temperature anomaly for the month: +0.8°

Average high temperature for the month: 72.6°

High-temperature anomaly for the month: +1.5°

Average low temperature for the month: 49.8°

Low-temperature anomaly for the month: +/- 0°

Number of afternoons considered above-average: 20

Number of afternoons considered below-average: 10

Number of afternoons considered average: 0

Number of mornings considered above-average: 11

Number of mornings considered below-average: 17

Number of mornings considered average: 0

Greatest high-temperature anomaly for the month: -15° (27th)

Greatest low-temperature anomaly for the month: +14° (17 th)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 53° (27th)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 84° (17th)

Coolest morning of the month: 40° (23rd & 29th)

Warmest morning of the month: 63° (10th & 17th)

Rainfall for the month: 2.46″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: -0.85″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.57″ (3rd)

Highest wind gust for the month: 35mph (24th & 25th)

WHAT IS AHEAD FOR DECEMBER?

Warmth. (Are you surprised?)

The 1st is unofficially called the start of “meteorological winter” even though the official beginning of the season comes 21 days into the month. December and January are expected to bring the coolest average temperatures of the year to the Brazos Valley. However, being in a La Niña pattern, temperatures are expected to be significantly above average for much of the Lower 48, especially across the South, Texas, and our area locally. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has placed the odds for an above-average month in the 70% - 80% range. Not to say that there will not be a few cold snaps that break free -- but generally, temperatures are expected to run above the average of morning 40s and afternoon 60s for a larger portion of this final month of the year. (see the first 5 to 6 days where temperatures are forecast 10° - 15° above average)

Temperature outlook for the month of December, courtesy the Climate Prediction Center (KBTX)

As for precipitation, the Brazos Valley will likely fall short of the average 3.71″ expected over the coming 31 days. Again, very typical of a La Niña pattern in Texas.

Precipitation outlook for the month of December, courtesy the Climate Prediction Center (KBTX)

