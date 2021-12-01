Five Aggies Score in Double Figures in 85-65 Win over New Orleans

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.

Texas A&M (7-1) led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Texas A&M made seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts in the first half and finished the game 11 for 23.

Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers (3-5) with 20 points. Troy Green scored 17 points and Simeon Kirkland added 10. Robby Robinson had nine rebounds and five assists but did not score.

Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson, the SEC player of the week after averaging 16 points in three games at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, scored five points and played only 16 minutes.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· The Aggies are 7-1 after the first eight games for the third time since the 2015-16 season.

· The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 3-2.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies started the game on a 16-6 run where they made six of their first seven shots in the first 4:11 of the first half.

· In the middle of the first half, over the span of 5:53, the Maroon and White went on a 14-2 point scoring run.

· Texas A&M recorded a season-high eight blocks, the highest total since they recorded eight on Dec. 21, 2019, against Oregon State.

· Five Aggies scored in double digits for the first time since A&M’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 2021.

· Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the third time this season.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Andre Gordon recorded a season-high four assists and led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points.

· Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

· Javonte Brown scored a career-high six points and recorded a career-high six rebounds.

· Wade Taylor IV scored 11 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with two.

· Tyrece Radford put up 13 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Aggies.

· Marcus Williams scored 10 points and collected three rebounds.

· Manny Obaseki set a career high in rebounds and assists, ending the night with four and two, respectively.

· Hayden Hefner saw action for the second time this season and scored a season-high four points.

UP NEXT

· Texas A&M faces TCU in The Battleground 2k21 on Saturday, December 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams

On the step to becoming a better team…

“It is the next step that we have to take. We are not going to be able to have a margin where we play really well on both ends of the floor, particularly the first 100 minutes of the game and then give away the first 25 minutes of the second half out of the 100 where we weren’t executing defensively.”

On Manny Obaseki’s performance…

“Manny’s physicality helps him, and he is a switchable. He is a guy who we have always wanted to have on our team. We want to have as many of those guys as possible. Guys who can pass, dribble and shoot. Guys who can guard multiple players.”

On Andre Gordon stepping into his role…

“I stand at attention for Dre. I love him, I love his story, I love the people that I know that are around him. He went from being a primary ball handler all of his career to hey we don’t want you to dribble unless you are dribbling in a straight line, and we need you to be a catch-and-shoot. Entering tonight he was 55 percent from the three. He is our best on-ball defender. It is not close, and he echoes what we want.”

Texas A&M Guard Andre Gordon

On Manny Obaseki’s first start…

“He is an athlete. Long arms, smart kid, loves the game and works really hard. He puts everything into it when he plays, defense and offense. He is a gym rat. That is just what he does.”

On his role on the team …

“My role has changed on this team. We have a lot of players that can handle the ball, including Marcus (Williams) who is a point guard. I think I am accepting my role. If it is catch and shoot and play really good defense, then that is what I am going to do.”

Texas A&M Guard Marcus Williams

On how competition pushes the team…

“It pushes you every day in practice and in everything you are doing. You have the same player next to you. You aren’t above anybody so going every day at each other just makes you better and better.”

On how the game started offensively…

“We came out hot early, we were 100 percent from the three for the first five or six minutes. So, we just came out on fire. It was one of those games.”