Former ESD commissioner to be honored for land donation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Emergency Services District (ESD) 1 will soon have a new fire station. Jim Carroll, former Brazos County ESD 1 commissioner, donated the land for the station to be built. The station will be built on Highway 6 in Navasota.

Carroll was recognized at the Brazos County commissioners meeting Tuesday for his time with Brazos County ESD 1 and for his donation.

“It’s exciting times, and it’s going to mean a lot of good things as far as public service goes to the residents of Brazos County Precinct 1 ESD,” Steve Aldrich, Brazos County precinct 1 commissioner, said.

Carroll will also be honored Saturday, Dec. 4, on the land where the new fire station will be built. The event will be held at 20665 State Hwy 6, Navasota, TX 77868 from 10 a.m. to noon.

