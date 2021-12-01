Stylecraft Builders donates $10k to Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stylecraft Builders recently presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army’s Captain Timothy Israel, matching Red Kettle donations and doubling the impact!

“Thank you so much Randy and Doug French with Stylecraft Builders for being an Exclusive Matching Red Kettle Sponsor this year and supporting The Salvation Army’s services. We could not do what we do without amazing sponsors like you,” said Israel.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.