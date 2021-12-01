Advertisement

Texas education commissioner visits local elementary school

Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner, visited classrooms while students completed...
Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner, visited classrooms while students completed crafts and read stories with teachers.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Forest Ridge Elementary students and teachers welcomed Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath, Wednesday morning.

Morath started the morning by sitting in on a teacher meeting while they discussed student success and goals.

Afterward, the education commissioner spent time in the classroom with students as they completed crafts and composed music. Morath said the music class was one of his highlights from the visit, since he was impressed by the students’ ability to read music notes and turn them into compositions.

“The design work that’s going into the learning experience here is incredible,” Morath said.

Part of Morath’s duties is spending a lot of time in the field visiting Texas schools.

“I use it to learn, learn where our strengths are, where our weaknesses are, what we can do from Austin to improve the supports that we can offer to all of our teachers and principles around the state,” Morath said.

The education commissioner is excited to see Forest Ridge Elementary students succeed in the future.

