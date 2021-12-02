Advertisement

Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe showcases holiday play

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe showcased a nativity play with a twist Wednesday evening. “The Second Shepherd’s Play” is a medieval mystery that retells the nativity with humor.

The show is 30 minutes and is performed on the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church steps.

“It’s suitable for all ages, children, adults, young, old, etc., everyone in between, and it’s just a time to kick off the holiday season,” Greg Wise, Blinn College theatre professor, said.

Wise is excited to share the play with the community in Downtown Bryan. He said the play allows the troupe to share the arts with the community while showcasing Blinn’s talented students.

The play will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Families are encouraged to take their own lawn chairs, stools or blankets.

