Cameron ISD: BB gun or Air Soft gun fired near students

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD sent an official statement out to alert parents and guardians about an incident that happened after school on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The statement says district officials were made aware that a BB gun or Air Soft gun was fired in the direction of students as they walked home from school. They said it took place near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street.

Cameron police are now involved and investigating the situation.

“The district asks that parents and students be aware of the surroundings and that they report any concerning activity to the Cameron Police Department,” the statement said.

