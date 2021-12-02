Advertisement

Celebrate Hanukkah with traditional Jewish foods from a local deli

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zeitman’s Grocery Store is celebrating the Festival of Lights otherwise known as Hanukkah with traditional Jewish dishes.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is a Jewish holiday that lasts eight nights. “The Hebrew word Chanukah means “dedication,” and is thus named because it celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple,” according to Chabad.org.

This year the holiday began on Nov. 28 and will end at sunset on Dec. 6.

Blake Zietman owner of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Bryan is celebrating the holiday and incorporating recipes he learned growing up at his grocery store and deli. He believes these dishes are important to share with the community.

“It’s my family traditions and the best way to keep them alive is to share them, and I think they are fun and it’s delicious food,” said Zietman.

Zietman will be offering a Hanukkah dinner for people to preorder that will be available for pick up on Saturday.

The meal will include:

  • Matzo Ball Soup
  • Dinner Salad
  • Latkes with Accoutrements
  • Whole Roasted Chicken
  • Kugel
  • Round Challah
  • Russian Cherry Pie

Orders must be placed by Thursday, Dec. 2 at the end of the day.

Starting tomorrow, we will be taking preorders for our Holiday meal, available for Pickup Saturday. A feast for 4 filled...

Posted by Zeitman’s Grocery Store on Sunday, November 28, 2021

During the eight days of Hanukkah, Zeitman’s Grocery Store will feature various traditional food items like latkes, matzo ball soup, and sufganiyah which is a jelly filled doughnut. They will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Zeitman’s Grocery Store is located at 220 North Main Street in Bryan.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

