College Station choir to sing at Pearl Harbor for anniversary concert series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Christ United Methodist Church choir will represent Texas in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Dec. 7. The choir was selected to sing at the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series.

The choir has been practicing for nine months and will take 60 members. Some of the songs in their repertoire include “America, the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Cary Tennis is a soprano in the Christ United Methodist Church choir and believes it’s an honor to have been selected for the event. She said it’s an honor to commemorate history and the veterans.

”I just think that they don’t get enough recognition for who they are and what they’ve done, and I just hope they feel so special,” Tennis said.

While in Hawaii, the choir will also lead a worship service at a local church and present a concert for that community. The church will also perform Christmas music with the Brazos Valley Symphony Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

