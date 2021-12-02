College Station product Kate Georgiades claims AAC Libero of the Year

HOUSTON – Headlined by Libero of the Year honors for sophomore Kate Georgiades, four Houston volleyball players landed on the American Athletic Conference’s all-conference teams. Georgiades, the conference’s Libero of the Year was also named to the All-AAC first team along with juniors Abbie Jackson and Rachel Tullos.

Sophomore Annie Cooke was named All-AAC second team. The four honorees helped lead the Cougars to success not seen in decades. No one on the roster was alive the last time UH won 25 or more matches (1994, 26 wins) and its best winning percentage since 1994 as well (.781).

KATE GEORGIADES | LIBERO OF THE YEAR, ALL-AAC FIRST TEAM

Head and shoulders above the rest of the liberos in the conference, Georgiades posted a 5.67 digs/set number in conference play, 1.01 digs/set more than the next best libero. The sophomore ranked ninth nationally on the season with a 5.39 digs/set average and second nationally with 663 total digs. Georgiades helped lead the Cougar defense to the second-best opponent hitting percentage in AAC play (.176).

The College Station, Texas native won four Defensive Player of the Week awards and was named honor roll five separate times, earning accolades every time she was nominated. The Libero of the Year and All-AAC first team awards are the first major conference awards of Georgiades’ career.

ABBIE JACKSON | ALL-AAC FIRST TEAM

Houston’s most potent attacking weapon in 2021, Jackson ranked second in the conference play in kills/set with 4.30, second in conference play with 5.01 points/set and sixth in conference play in aces/set with 0.41. The junior leads the nation in attacking attempts with 1,554, ranks 44th nationally with a 4.03 kills/set average, 34th nationally in points/set with 4.73 and sixth nationally with 582 total points.

The Gig Harbor, Wash. native earned four weekly honor roll honors over the season, tallied a season-high 31 kills at East Carolina, posted double-digit kills in 30 of 32 matches and hit a career-high .471 against Lipscomb in the season opener. Jackson has been named to the All-AAC first team in back-to-back seasons.

RACHEL TULLOS | ALL-AAC FIRST TEAM

A blocking machine, Tullos ranked second in conference play with 1.22 blocks/set and third in conference play with a .384 attacking percentage. The junior ranks 46th nationally in blocks/set with 1.23. Tullos helped lead the Cougar blocking efforts with the 21st-most total blocks in the country (277.5) and 98th in the country in blocks/set (2.26).

The Lantana, Texas native earned two Defensive Player of the Week awards and named to the AAC honor roll twice more. Tullos posted 10-block weekends in eight different conference weekends and had three different eight-block matches, including against Mississippi State. This is the first All-AAC first-team selection for Tullos after being named to the second team in 2019 and 2020.

ANNIE COOKE | ALL-AAC SECOND TEAM

Houston’s starting setter in 31 of 32 matches, Cooke averaged 10.18 assists/set in conference play, ranking third overall. Cooke chipped in the conference’s eighth-most aces per set with 0.34 in conference play and had the 13th-best attacking percentage in conference play at .307. Cooke led the Cougars to a .227 attacking percentage in AAC play, fourth-best in the conference.

The Woodlands, Texas native posted a season-high 54 assists against Tulsa, set a career-high four aces against Wichita State, a career-high eight kills against Temple, and a career-high five blocks against Cincinnati. Cooke has been named to the All-AAC first team in back-to-back seasons, Cooke won Setter of the Year in the spring season.

