Correctional officer arrested after reportedly taking pills into Bryan prison unit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A correctional officer has been arrested after reportedly entering a Bryan prison facility with pills that are not allowed in the unit.

According to court documents, Correctional Officer Lauren Smith entered the Hamilton Unit with a pill bottle that contained 13 Adderall pills, 7 Xanax pills, and 6 Tramadol pills, which are controlled substances.

An investigator with the Inspector General’s Office said the Warden called him to the facility Tuesday evening after the pills were found. The report says Smith’s name was on the pill bottle.

Smith reportedly told the investigator she knew she was not supposed to take those pills into the prison. He said based on his training and experience, people take those types of pills into prison facilities to provide them to inmates for monetary gain.

Smith was booked into the Brazos County jail and is charged with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.

