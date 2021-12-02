Advertisement

DeMarvin Leal declares for 2022 NFL Draft

DeMarvin Leal says he's ready to take his talents to the next level
DeMarvin Leal says he's ready to take his talents to the next level(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher will probably see several underclassmen declare for the draft. The news means the junior from Judson High School in San Antonio will forego his senior season.

He had 58 stops this year including 8 and a half sacks and the early draft projections have him going to Atlanta as the 9th overall pick.

He can still play in the Aggies’ upcoming bowl game if he chooses to.

