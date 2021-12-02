Advertisement

Madisonville narrows down search for city manager

The city expects to hire a new city manager in January.
Madisonville City Hall.
Madisonville City Hall.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is narrowing down their search for city manager. City officials say they’ve had more than 40 applicants apply for the position with people expressing interest from across the country.

Former City Manager Camilla Viator retired in October. Mayor Bill Parten says there’s about five candidates they’re considering for the job.

“We’ve got quality people who we’ve narrowed it down to that are experienced city managers and we look that can do a good job here. We’ve got a lot to do here we’re going to. We are going to be having a lot of work going on and a lot of improvement. Madisonville’s growing so that’s going to be a thing that we’re looking forward to,” he said.

The Mayor expects to have the new city manager selected by early January.

