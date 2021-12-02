Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Smith, a correctional officer, was arrested after reportedly taking pills into a Bryan...
Correctional officer arrested after reportedly taking pills into Bryan prison unit
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Food for Families Food Drive
How to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Foster Street Nov. 18
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Navasota shooting

Latest News

Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden outlines COVID winter strategy
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies underage girls visited mansion
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting