Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive kicks off at Post Oak Mall parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You have a chance to Make-A-Smile-Happen for kids this Christmas.

Brazos Valley Communications kicked off their 38th annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive Thursday morning. In the coming days you can drop off toys and items for kids at the Post Oak Mall parking lot.

Local radio DJ’s from their stations including KORA to Radio Alegria are broadcasting at the site, collecting toys for newborns all the way to teenagers.

”We got the tents up. We’re broadcasting live, we started this morning and we’ll be out here through Monday morning collecting toys and money so if you want to go out and shop because shopping is fun, it’s fun to shop for kids,” said Ron Quiram, Radio M*A*S*H On-Site Manager and a DJ with KORA-FM.

Volunteers sort all the toys, add batteries if needed and prepare the items so they’re ready for Christmas.

If you’d like to make monetary donations they can also do the shopping for you.

They toy drive is set up near Chuy’s in the Post Oak Mall Parking lot located near 1512 Harvey Road in College Station.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic they are no longer accepting used toys. They also request no stuffed animals or large riding toys.

