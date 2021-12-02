Advertisement

Rudder’s Benavidez and Davis sign baseball letters of intent

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Ranger head baseball coach Chase Sanford was pleased to announce that a pair of his players were going to get an opportunity to play collegiately.

Right-handed pitcher Brayton Davis is headed to Seminole State College in Oklahoma while centerfielder Chris Benavidez is going to Blinn College in Brenham.

Benavidez will wrap up his career as a four-year letter winner and 2nd team All-District selection. He was honored to be a Class 5A State Player of The Week last season after hitting 3 home runs in a game.

Davis is a 2-year starter.

Both plan on pursuing degrees in Kinesiology.

