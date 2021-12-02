Texas A&M ­­­Athletics Registers Historic Graduation Success Rate

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M Athletics posted an 84% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), its highest in school history, according to the latest Division I GSR data released today by the NCAA. “I am excited that our student-athletes continue to push the ceiling of our academic profile higher and higher, and I am proud of their dedication and leadership displayed in the classroom,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Having the highest Graduation Success Rate in our history is an incredible accomplishment and I know we will continue to pursue academic success across the board. I want to thank the Center for Student-Athlete Services for their continued hard work and commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed.”

The record-setting performance was highlighted by perfect GSRs from three teams – men’s swimming & diving, volleyball and women’s golf. Additionally, seven teams posted GSRs of 85% or higher – equestrian, men’s basketball, soccer, softball, women’s basketball, women’s swimming & diving and women’s tennis. Added Senior Associate Athletics Director Joe Fields, “Our student-athletes continue to flourish academically and our 2021 GSR score is the latest demonstration. It is the highest score in Texas A&M athletics department history. Our student-athletes have consistently raised the bar academically. The Center for Student-Athlete Services is very proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments. Their academic success is a reflection of our entire athletics department’s commitment to academic excellence.”

All colleges and universities are required by NCAA legislation and federal law (the Student Right-to-Know act from 1990) to report student graduation rates, and those institutions offering athletics aid are required to report for their student-athletes as well. The NCAA acquires student-athlete graduation rate data from the Department of Education’s Integrated Post-Secondary Data System Graduation Rate Survey (IPEDS-GRS).

The student-athlete graduation rate calculated directly based on IPEDS-GRS (which is the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires) is the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. This federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere; they are considered non-graduates at both the college they left and the one from which they eventually graduate.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.