Texas A&M cancels Reveille Invitational, travel to Fayetteville

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track and field team has canceled the 2021 Reveille Invitational, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. Texas A&M will now compete at the Wooo Pig Classic on Dec. 3 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Individual ticket purchasers have the option to exchange their Reveille Invitational tickets for general admission tickets to another Texas A&M regular season Indoor Track Meet.

Season Ticket holders are able to claim general admission tickets for another Texas A&M regular season Indoor Track Meet, up to the quantity of their season tickets.

Both groups will be receiving email communication with information on how to exchange/claim.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

