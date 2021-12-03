College Station to face off against Denton Ryan in playoffs for second straight season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (13-0) have reached the Class 5A Division I Regional Finals of the state high school football playoffs for the first time since 2017 when they won the 5A state championship. Standing between the Cougars and the state semifinals is Denton Ryan (12-1).

The Cougars were able to keep their record perfect last week with 45-35 win over Frisco Wakeland.

Now they meet up again with a Denton Ryan team that ended their season a year ago and provided some motivation during the off-season.

“I think our kids it was kind of a measuring stick for them last year and getting beat the way did in and coming off of that game I think the kids took that to heart and kind of took it into the off-season,” said Cougar Head Coach Steve Huff. ‘You go through the off-season in the summertime and try to level your program up so you can compete at that level,” wrapped up Huff.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 pm at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.

