Bryan ISD donates record breaking number to KBTX Food for Families Food Drive

Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday’s Food for Families Food Drive will go down in the record books as a major success. Nearly $300,000 and more than 165,000 pounds of food was raised.

At Bryan ISD Branch Elementary donated a huge pile of food, but it was just a fraction of what the whole district donated. Bryan ISD says the food filled up three truckloads that was donated to our community.

To give you a visual of how much food was donated by Bryan ISD for KBTX Media's Food for Families this week, ONE school...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, December 3, 2021

